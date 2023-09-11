CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A meeting was held Monday to discuss what some residents call unsanitary living conditions at a Housing Authority complex.

Residents at Gadsden Green apartments say they’ve been dealing with issues like mold, mildew, and rodents for months. Tenants are frustrated and calling on city officials for better improvements and solutions.

Omari Gathers, a resident of Gadsden Green Apartments, said they’ve spoken to the Charleston Housing Authority, but the issue hasn’t had any movement when it comes to improvement of the living conditions.

“For the past couple of years, my granny has lived here, and she’s been dealing with rats, mold, and mildew. The people in the office haven’t fixed any of our stuff. My granny has been in the hospital, and my grandaddy is in the hospital because of the living conditions,” Gathers said.

Herb Partlow, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of Charleston City Housing Authority, spoke on the conditions and concerns of residents of the Gadsden Green Apartments.

“I’ll be first to say the conditions were unacceptable. The camera doesn’t lie. We have to own it, make no excuses, and do something about it. We are working with maintenance and staff to handle these matters. We stand by our mission of serving the residents,” Partlow said.

Partlow said within the next two to four years, Charleston Housing Authority plans to start tearing down and building new properties at Gadsden.

Charleston housing officials said they are aware of the complaints and are working diligently to address them.