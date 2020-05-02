Residents enjoy the first weekend of opened parks and malls

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Parks and malls are opening across the Lowcountry over the weekend, but social distancing measures are still being enforced.

City of Charleston parks opened Friday mainly to allow residents the opportunity to workout. The use of playgrounds, exercise equipment, and picnicking is still not allowed.

Officials are asking locals to keep moving and still social distance from others.

The town of Mount Pleasant also opened all of their parks on Friday.

Some residents believe parks reopening was the right decision.

“I think it’s a good idea I mean social distancing everybody is six feet apart, and we’re having a good time walking around, have our dogs playing, out in the grass sitting down having a picnic. I think it’s a really good idea,” said Madison Douglas, a local resident who was visiting city parks on Saturday.

Parks like the Battery were very busy during the day unlike shopping centers like Tanger Outlets.

Shoppers say only a few stores are open and there are not nearly as many people as usual.

“Some people are social distancing. A lot a lot of masks and a few gloves, mostly from the workers, but besides that everyone is keeping their distance,” said Anthony Baverso a shopper who visited Tanger Outlets on Saturday.