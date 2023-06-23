North Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to expand Highway 41 is moving forward after a grant was approved on Wednesday that would give additional funding to the Highway 41 corridor improvement project.

Congestion on major Highway 41 intersections has folks eager to see the busy road expanded. Meanwhile, there are others who live along the highway who are concerned about the expansion’s impacts on their community.

Many drivers say they’re happy about the recent approval to fund an expansion project to reduce congestion. However, some who live along the corridor are worried the highway will infringe on their properties.

“I don’t stay here but my grandmother does and other family members, so I think for them it would not be good. I think they would love the other side of things like everybody else, ‘woo no traffic,’” said Tyler Blasingame, a local along Highway 41.

On the other side of the highway near the popular shopping center, there are others like Sheila RIx who struggle to deal with the continuous traffic and hope to see changes.

“It has to be done, it’s a nightmare in the morning. You can be 45 minutes on that road, and it shouldn’t be, it’s 10 minutes,” said Rix.

The Highway 41 corridor improvement project includes plans to create a new two-lane parkway with changes to many intersections. The project also aims to improve US 17 and pedestrian bike lanes along the major roads. The president of the Phillips Community Association, Richard Habersham, said he knows a change needs to be made, but hopes they don’t go too far.

“So they got enough space to put that third lane like I said we want some changes, we do want some changes, but we don’t want that five-lane,” said Habersham

As planning for the project continues, a public hearing for property owners will be held on July 18th at the Charleston County Council Chambers to discuss rezoning. Habersham said as more milestones are met for the improvement project, he is concerned about the protection of property.

“So, they say they’re not going to take anyone’s house but if you’re walking up to your door and you’re walking right into the road, that’s the same thing,” said Habersham.