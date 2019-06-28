Residents in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village upset over tree trimming project

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Some neighbors in Mount Pleasant are on edge after seeing the results of tree trimming work in the Old Village.

The Town of Mount Pleasant responded to their concerns by ordering Dominion Energy to halt the work until further discussions could take place.

Town staff members met with the Dominion employees Thursday on site to learn more about the work they say needs to be done.

On Monday, town council and the planning department will have a second meeting in hopes of coming to an agreement about the tree trimming project.

That meeting will take place inside Town Hall at 12:30 p.m.