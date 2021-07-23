Residents in Orangeburg told to be on lookout for naked inmate escaped from medical center

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Friday evening asked residents in the area of Fire Tower Road to lock their doors and be on the lookout for Austin Craig Nettles, an inmate that they believe escaped from the Regional Medical Center earlier in the afternoon.

Major Rene Williams said that they believe Nettles was naked when he escaped, so “he shouldn’t be hard to spot.”

OSCO, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are searching an area along St. Matthews Road from Fire Tower Road to State A&M Road.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that he believes they have Nettles “contained in a wooded area.”