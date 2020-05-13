Restaurants and Charleston leaders cooperate to enforce social distancing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Charleston leaders changed some rules to get the food and beverage business booming, while still socially distancing.

City Council met for hours, extensively debating the pros and cons before ultimately deciding to allow restaurants to expand their outdoor seating area to sidewalks and even into parking lots as long as they get a permit.

The work the City is doing is just the tip of the iceberg. Restaurant owners and managers across the city say they are taking measures into their own hands to keep everyone safe:

“When they allowed us to open patio seating and dining last week, we certainly took safety seriously.” Zachary Dennis, Director of Operations for Republic Development and Management Group

From hand sanitizer stations, to tables spaced across the room from each other, social distancing is being taken very seriously across Charleston. Zachary Dennis helps manage several restaurants across Charleston and says it is a whole new environment in his business, post-pandemic:

“You almost have to train your guests to understand what we are doing is in there best interest, so we do have our security team, our management and our bartenders, as people started to congregate, politely ask them to return to their tables to the proper social distance.” Zachary Dennis, Director of Operations for Republic Development and Management Group

The problem for many restaurants is making sure the rules are upheld, and so some are turning to security teams.

B.J. Kale of Trifecta Security Group says he has been getting calls all week from restaurants trying to make sure the excitement from customers doesn’t get in the way of safety:



“We want to make sure everybody plays by the rules, everybody is excited to come back online now, but at the same time, we are here to enforce and make sure in a safe manner, that we can all not go back and regress to the way we were.” B.J. Kale, Owner of Trifecta Security Group

Security teams and those in the food and beverage business say they are happy to get any help they can from City leaders:

“As we are all figuring this out, it seems that distance is our friend, we are all looking for more distance between tables, distance between people as we try and bring back as we talked about the new sense of normal, so opening King Street, anything City Council wants to do to help give us a tool, I think would be a great idea.” Zachary Dennis, Director of Operations for Republic Development and Management Group

City leaders have discussed the idea of making major downtown streets like King Street pedestrian only to give restaurants more room, but no rulings have been made on that yet. They say they may discuss this option more in the future.

