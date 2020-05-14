Restaurants try new techniques to keep patrons socially distanced and safe

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Lowcountry restaurants are having very different experiences when it comes to reopening. Some say that they are struggling to enforce social distancing among customers, while others say that taking extra time before reopening to put extensive measures into place has led to some success.

Page’s Okra Grill in Mt. Pleasant chose not to open up their outdoor dining as soon as it was allowed, despite having extensive patio space. They waited until Governor Henry McMaster allowed indoor dining rooms to open as well to play it safe.

The restaurant is following all of the Governor’s guidelines, like spacing out tables and giving servers masks to wear. They are also going even further than that by making signs to label which tables have been cleaned and are ready to be seated. All of these additional measures are part of their efforts to avoid overcrowding problems that other restaurants have faced:

“I feel like we have a big game plan as you put it, because we took the time to see, what issues other restaurants already had with opening just the patio, and we also played out the worst case scenario on everything.” Diamond White, Front of House Manager, Page’s Okra Grill

An additional step they are taking, asking customers to stay inside of their cars when waiting for a table, so that there are no crowds in the lobby.

