Restrictions eased on Mt. Pleasant man accused of making threats towards a school

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge has eased the restrictions that were placed on a Mt. Pleasant man who was accused of making threats against a school.

Michael Gorlitsky is no longer on full time house arrest and can work and travel outside of the home between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM, with the only exception being he can’t approach a church or school.

His bond was also reduced, which his lawyers believe was a long time coming.

“My client has been on some pretty restrictive terms, since August 28th of 2019, so over 6 months, and we asked the judge to modify some of those terms, which he did,” said David Aylor, Gorlisky’s attorney.

Gorlitsky was arrested in August after reportedly telling a school employee that he might shoot students.