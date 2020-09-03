Restrictions lifted on Sullivan’s Island ahead of Labor Day weekend

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Just in time for Labor Day weekend, the Town of Sullivan’s Island has lifted its restrictions following a council meeting Tuesday evening.

Chairs, coolers, and shade devices are once again allowed on the beach.

Social distancing will still be enforced by law enforcement.

Town officals say groups should be kept to minimum and spaced 6 feet apart from other groups visiting the beach.

Face coverings are required in businesses and restaurants.

Alcohol is still prohibited on the beach as well as smoking and glass bottles.

Street parking is free with more than 1,700 spaces available south of Middle Street.

The areas where parking is not allowed is indicated by signage.

Violators receive a $50 ticket.

The Town of Sullivan’s Island Public Safety Committee will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. to consider enacting paid parking.

For more information and to watch the virtual meeting, click here.