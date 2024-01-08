GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A retired Charleston Southern University coach has passed away at age 66.

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell announced Monday that Ricky Duckett, who served as Associate Head Coach for the college’s basketball team, passed away from natural causes at his Goose Creek home on Sunday.

Duckett is a native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and joined the Buccaneers on Aug. 29, 2017. He retired in 2021 after a career that spanned more than 40 years.

“Known as a strong defensive coach, Duckett’s career has included head coaching stints at Fayetteville State, Winston-Salem State and Grambling State, as well as a seven-year stop as an assistant under Dave Odom at South Carolina,” according to his bio at Charleston Southern University.