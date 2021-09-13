Return of the sweetest week in town, Summerville Sweet Tea Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday kicks off the annual Summerville Sweet Tea Festival.

The celebration helps to honor the birthplace of sweet tea, Summerville!

The week long celebration begins Monday, September 13 at Hutchinson Square. Downtown Summerville will be transformed into a massive open house/street fair with different food trucks, artisanal vendors and entertainment each day of celebration.

The events will wrap up Saturday with the 100th anniversary of Summerville American Legion Post 21. There will be vintage military vehicles including the “Big Red One” military re-enactors and General Patton’s jeep on display.

“Sweet Tea Festival” Line Up:

Source: Summerville DREAM

