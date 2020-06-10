Returning to the workplace post-COVID-19 closure

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – Due to COVID-19 many businesses transitioned to working from home and now major companies across the U.S. Like Facebook and Twitter say the change will be permanent.

A Charleston based tech company, PhishLabs, moved all employees to remote working mid-march.

Vice President of Talent and Training Suzie Rybicki says the transition of working remotely will have a lasting impact.

“I do think companies both here locally and nation wide need to be much more empathetic with your employees and evaluate if there are more opportunities to have more flexibility and work emote as needed,” said Rybicki.

Employees will not be returning to the PhishLabs office until after summer, but Rybicki says there will be changes.

“We made sure to get a thermometer on hand, we have face masks, and we have gloves. We really upped our ante on cleaning in the office making sure we’re sanitizing much more regularly. Hand sanitizer is in the conference rooms for when we open back up,” Rybicki said.

For cleaning companies, procedures have looked differently since the start of COVID-19 and Lauren Hogue, co-owner of Humming Bird Cleaning Company says it’s more than the products being used.

“Before our staff steps into the office they’re already wearing masks, they’re already wearing gloves and they have extra gloves in their pockets. They are wearing them and changing them frequently,” said Hogue.

Hogue says high touch surfaces like door knobs, railings, and elevators receive the most sanitation.

If you are returning to the work office the U.S Environmental Protection Agency recommends to continue practicing social distancing which is staying 6 feet apart from others, frequently washing your hands, and staying home when sick.