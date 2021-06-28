Reward offered after young raccoon found on Folly Beach with rope around its neck

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A $1,000 reward is being offered for information connected to the death of a young raccoon.

The president of Pet Helpers, Carol Linville, received a call from a Folly Beach resident on Friday after they discovered a deceased raccoon with a rope tied tightly around its neck on the side of E. Cooper Avenue. There was about 18 inches of leftover rope that had been cut.

Folly Beach Public Safety also responded to the scene – after assessing the raccoon’s death, both felt it appeared to be intentional strangulation.

“This appeared to be a young health raccoon and was a cruel killing,” said Linville in an email early Monday morning. “Anyone capable of this type of action is a danger to our community wildlife and animals.”

Pet Helpers and Keeper of the Wild are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Folly Beach Public Safety at 843-588-2433 or Carol Linville with Pet Helpers at 843-588-9295.

Linville said information will be kept confidential.