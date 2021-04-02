REWATCH: News 2 Today honors 2021 remarkable women of the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Four women were honored for being remarkable leaders in the community during a celebration Friday on the USS Yorktown during News 2 Today.

News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, wanted to acknowledge the great contributions that women have made to our nation and local communities in honor of International Women’s Month.

The four finalists were selected by our local community members when we started back in December 2020 with nominations.

During News 2 Today, one winner of the four finalists was selected who will win a $1,000 donation under their name to the charity of their choice and be named the 2021 Lowcountry most ‘Remarkable Woman.”

Our nominees included Lt. Col. Pamela Barton, Dr. Romina Ilic, Ragina Saunders, and Pat Walker.

Congratulations to all of our finalists and especially our winner, Dr. Romina Ilic.

“I’m honored and humbled. I’m so inspired by the women sitting next to me, you’re all incredible,” said Dr. Ilic. “I’m lucky that I can do what I can do and it’s a privilege to take care of people.”

Dr. Romina Ilic

Learn more about what makes each of these women remarkable not only during Women’s History Month, but everyday.