DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A team of Lowcountry paleontologists has found evidence of an extinct species of rhinoceros living in what is now Dorchester County.

Palmetto Fossil Excurisons confirmed the discovery, announcing that diggers had unearthed teeth and skull fragments on June 14 along the Chandler Bridge formation near Ridgeville.

“Introducing the first-ever associated set of Rhinoceros teeth from South Carolina!!” the group said in a June 17 Facebook post. “What’s more? The bone material for the skull is also present!”

According to experts, the location where the fossil pieces were found indicates that the fossils likely date back to the middle-Oligocene Epoch — between 24 and 28 million years ago.

The group is still working to collect fossilized material from the dig site but said it had successfully located 11 teeth and about 40 percent of the skull as of Tuesday night.

Dr. Boessenecker, a research fellow at the College of Charleston’s Mace Brown Museum of Natural History, said this fossil is likely to be the most complete rhinoceros from the state and the first Oligocene rhinoceros found in the entire southeastern United States.

A few rhinoceros fossils have been found in the Palmetto State, but mostly reside in private collections, Dr. Bosssenecker said. He added those fossils are typically much older from the Eocene Epoch (55.8 to 33.9 million years ago) or younger from the Miocene Epoch (23 to 5.3 million years ago).

“This discovery is really exciting,” he said. “Land mammals rarely become preserved in marine rocks, and terrestrial mammal fossils have a very strong framework for their age thanks to extensive studies done in the intermontane west with fossil records bracketed by many radiometric ash dates.”

Scientists today use several different techniques to precisely date rocks and fossils, according to the American Museum of Natural History. Most often, they measure the amount of radioactive elements — often radiocarbon or potassium — present in order to determine when a rock was formed, or when an animal died.

“Dating in marine rocks requires plankton and marine invertebrates – which are not common in the rock unit this rhino came from,” Dr. Boessenecker explained. “When you find land mammals in marine rocks, we can often then calibrate the age of the terrestrial and marine rock record.”

Researchers have yet to identify the specimen’s exact genus — which could take some time — but said they have begun reconstruction of the animal.

Earlier this year, Palmetto Fossil Excursions unearthed fossilized bones belonging to a 24-million-year-old whale within the same 100-acre pit in Dorchester County.

If you find a fossil in the ground or on the beach in the Charleston area, you can reach out to the Mace Brown Museum for identification.

*All photos provided by Palmetto Fossil Excursions