ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The ribbon was cut early Tuesday morning on the newly renovated Isle of Palms Marina market, The Outpost.

Michael Shuler, whose company took over the lease for the Isle of Palms Marina store months ago, said the new shop will offer a “little bit of everything” whether you are a local or visitor.

“It’s got exactly what you need at a marina. It’s part convenience store, part boutique, part kitchen- and it’s convenient, it’s quick, it’s easy whether you come by boat or by vehicle, it’s a little something for everyone,” he said following Tuesday’s opening celebration.

Isle of Palms city leaders and residents gathered for the ribbon cutting. Shuler promised that although the business is open, it will remain a work in progress. “We’re not stopping now. We’re listening, we’re going to keep getting this right,” he said.

Shuler said he’s been coming to the Isle of Palms Marina since he was a child and understands its significance to the community.

“This place is very important to me. I think what we’ve done here is going to give us another forty years of fun times at the Isle of Palms Marina and we welcome everyone to come enjoy it with us,” he added.

After obtaining the lease earlier this year, Shuler’s team went to work renovating the space and reconfiguring the parking lot to make it more efficient. Inside, you’ll find the ship store, a deli, and plenty of opportunities to pick up a souvenir.

“We dove right in,” said Shuler. “We knew that we had a renovation on our hands so we tried our best to get it done and make sure we could open and serve the public this summer.”

The Outpost is open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“We’ve got to be here to meet the needs of people first thing in the morning when they are out fishing with the sunrise and we’ve got to meet the needs of people when they are coming back off the boat in the evenings,” said Shuler.