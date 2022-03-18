RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Ridgeville man is working to figure out who keeps dumping trash on his property.

The man said he’s sick and tired of people dumping piles of debris on his property along Mudville Road in Ridgeville.

“We’ve had a bunch of trash dropped off from behind a land clearing business,” said Malcolm McHose. “Over the past year, it was three different times.”

You can see track marks from where McHose had his land cleared of debris recently.

“The beginning of this year was another time with a lot of logs, a lot of dirt, a lot of yard debris, and I figured if I had gotten it cleaned up they’d get the message and they would stop doing it. I cleaned it up, three days later, they did it again,” he said..

He even tried putting a camera up to catch whoever is doing this.

“They stole a game camera that sends me pictures on my phone,” he said.

Since the trash appears to possibly be from a land clearing business, he believes the reason it is being dumped is financial.

“I’m assuming they’re avoiding the landfill fee. Because it’s a lot of money to take this trash to the landfill.”

He estimates it would cost several hundred dollars to dispose of this at the landfill. He is tired of it, and he’s now willing to pay to find the criminals.

“There’s a reward on social media- a thousand dollars for anybody that can bring me a picture or some solid evidence that I can take to police. Have them charged with this,” he said.

Knowing somebody is dumping on his land has been on his mind a lot.

“I’m staying up wondering if somebody’s out there dumping if I should jump in my truck first thing in the morning before I go to work and drive all the way out to my land and see if anybody’s done some more dumping. I mean it’s really messing with me. You know, it’s affecting me now.”

He has a message to whoever is dumping their trash on his property:

“I’d appreciate it if you’d stop doing it. You know, and if you really wanna be a person of morals and values go out there and pick it up after you see this. You don’t have to turn yourself in, I’m not asking to get involved but go out there and clean it up. If not, I’m not gonna stop until I catch you.”