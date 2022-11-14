RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – People who live in the Ridgeville community are remembering former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr. after he was killed in a shooting on Sunday.

Davis was one of three U.Va football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage Sunday night after returning from an off-campus field trip. Two other people were wounded.

Ridgeville’s Police Chief Quintonion Joyner remembered the wide receiver as an “exceptional young man.”

“He was above average in all aspects,” said Chief Joyner. “Came from a great family; grandparents, mother, father, a great family.”

Those who live in the community say it is tough knowing someone from their hometown, with so much potential, is gone so soon.

“Mr. Davis grew up in the community right here in the small town of Ridgeville. Came from a well-mannered family. He was a well-mannered young man,” Chief Joyner recalled.

He described the kind of person who makes small towns such a great place to live.

“Got along with everyone, played high school football up there at Woodland D4- stand-up player, went on to college.”

Chief Joyner described seeing Davis home during some weekends.

“Sometimes he was with his mother. Most of the time he was with his mother, walking down the road, throwing up the football in the air, just a well-rounded young man.”

The chief said a resident called him at about 4:45 a.m. to let him know Davis was a victim in the shooting.

“It’s gonna be a big impact. It’s going to be something we remember for a long, long time because this young man had potential. Not only on the football field, but in a career or whatever he wanted to do, he was just that well-rounded.”

Chief Joyner said he would like to see the town of Ridgeville do something to remember Davis’s life.

D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were also killed in that shooting. All three were members of UVA’s football team