CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – History was made this weekend in South Carolina. Colonel Linda Riedel is now the second Black woman to be promoted to Colonel in the South Carolina National Guard.

With her fellow soldiers, military leaders, family, and friends in attendance, Riedel was promoted Saturday at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Riedel is the first commander of the 125th Cyber Battalion and is credited with forming the battalion.