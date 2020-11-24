Riley Beach: Stretch of Charleston Harbor to be named after longtime mayor Joe Riley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A stretch of beach along Charleston Harbor will soon be named after longtime mayor Joe Riley, who retired from office in 2016.

The City of Charleston and the South Carolina Aquarium will hold a dedication ceremony on Monday for a stretch of beach in tribute to Joseph P. Riley, Jr.

According to the SC Aquarium, ‘Riley Beach’ is a designated shipping channel that runs from the Ravenel Bridge, past the Columbus Terminal, South Carolina Aquarium and future International African American Museum to the Maritime Center.

“Perhaps more than any other leader of his generation, Joe Riley understood that a great city, even one as lovely as Charleston, must always be a working city – a place where the bustle of modern commerce energizes and enlivens the elegance and natural beauty of its surroundings,” said current Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “That’s why it’s so appropriate, and so satisfying, that this working shipping channel, this vital artery of trade and industry and enterprise, will now carry his name into the future.”

Riley served ten terms as mayor of Charleston, from 1975 until 2016, and is considered one of the most visionary and effective governmental leaders in America.

He is known for his innovative redevelopment projects, including the South Carolina Aquarium, a carefully crafted attraction meant to serve the community through conservation education and family fun, the Aquarium said in a news release.

“Joe Riley had the initial vision for the creation of an aquarium here on Charleston Harbor and embodies our mission of connecting people with water, wildlife and wild places,” said Kevin Mills, president and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium. “We are thrilled to be a part of this dedication to honor him.”

Joe Riley and the current mayor of the City of Charleston, John J. Tecklenburg, will attend the dedication ceremony along with other community leaders.