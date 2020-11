CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City officials announced that the dedication ceremony of Riley Reach that was originally scheduled for Monday, November 30 has been canceled.

According to officials, the cancelation is due to the “surge in COVID cases.”

The area was going to be called Riley Reach in honor of longtime mayor Joe Riley, who retired from office in 2016.

They say the ceremony will be re-scheduled in the spring or summer “when, hopefully, the prevalence of COVID has waned.”