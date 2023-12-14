FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – A unique way to ring in the new year returns to Folly Beach.

Say goodbye to 2023 and welcome in 2024 with the beach community’s annual fireworks extravaganza and flip flop drop.

The dark sky will be illuminated with a dazzling and sparkling display of fireworks beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Center Street.

“Gather with your loved ones to witness this breathtaking spectacle as we set the stage for an unforgettable Flip Flop Drop,” said organizers.

Then join the crowd as they countdown to the new year while the famous and sparkly pair of flip flops are lowered to usher in 2024 at midnight.

Officials with the City of Folly Beach remind visitors to utilize responsible driving. Avoid getting behind the wheel if you’ve been drinking during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Arrange a designated driver or use a rideshare service.