CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An event focused on mental health awareness will hold its inaugural event at The Bend next month.

The goal of the event is to highlight work by members of the community, businesses, and organizations across the tri-county that support health, well-being, and recovery.

Attendees will be able to enjoy food trucks, live music, a poetry slam, and hear testimony “of love and transformation.”

Chris Singleton will serve as the keynote speaker.

The Riverbend Recovery Rally will take place on Saturday, June 17 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 3775 Azalea Drive in North Charleston.