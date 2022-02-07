RiverDogs hosting 2 job fairs for seasonal gameday positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the 2022 season, the Charleston Riverdogs will hold two job fairs in February at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, offering seasonal part-time opportunities for RiverDogs home games.
The Charleston RiverDogs will have job fairs on February 12 and February 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A variety of positions are available for qualified applicants with varying levels of work experience – including the following:
- Food & Beverage cooks
- Restaurant Cook
- Cashiers
- Picnic Staff
- Servers
- Food Runners
- Grounds Crew
- Stadium Operations Assistant
- Ushers
- Ticket Scanners
- ID Checkers
- Kids Zone Staff
- Janitorial Staff
- Parking Squad
- Gameday Production Crew
Organizers say that the work environment is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun for everyone.
Applicants are advised to dress appropriately and bring two forms of ID.