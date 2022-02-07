RiverDogs hosting 2 job fairs for seasonal gameday positions

The Charleston RiverDogs will have two job fairs, hiring for seasonal part-time gameday positions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ahead of the 2022 season, the Charleston Riverdogs will hold two job fairs in February at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, offering seasonal part-time opportunities for RiverDogs home games.

The Charleston RiverDogs will have job fairs on February 12 and February 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A variety of positions are available for qualified applicants with varying levels of work experience – including the following:

Food & Beverage cooks

Restaurant Cook

Cashiers

Picnic Staff

Servers

Food Runners

Grounds Crew

Stadium Operations Assistant

Ushers

Ticket Scanners

ID Checkers

Kids Zone Staff

Janitorial Staff

Parking Squad

Gameday Production Crew

Organizers say that the work environment is full of energy and based around the idea of creating fun for everyone.

Applicants are advised to dress appropriately and bring two forms of ID.