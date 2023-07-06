CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – RiverDogs outfielder Chandler Simpson has always had a need.

A need for speed.

“I was always the kid that wanted to race at recess, things like that. So, I guess that’s where it came from,” said Chandler.

Simpson is using his wheels as quite the table setter for the R-dogs.

Something Charleston Hitting Coach, Perry Roth saw firsthand, having coached Chandler in college.

“He divides a pitchers mind right away. You just see them as soon as he gets on. You just see how their world speeds up on them. And gives opportunities for pitches to hit for the people behind him,” Roth said.

Everything is starting to click for Simpson at the plate as he’s currently riding a 14-game hitting streak.

He’s been alright on the basepaths as well..

As Chandler leads all of minor league baseball with 58 stolen bases.

“It means a lot. It’s a testament to the work I’ve put in. And I’m just showing the God given ability that I have,” Chandler Simpson said.

Swiping bags had become a dying art in the majors.

With the new rule’s changes, it’s starting to make a comeback with Chandler leading the charge.

“I’m honored to be one of the pioneers of bringing it back to see more people run so I’m glad I get to be one of those people.”

At the top of the order, and the top of the stat category, Simpson makes it hard on opponents.

But easy on the Charleston coaching staff.

“Gosh, he’s just a great kid that really has a desire to be great and excel as a person and a player” Perry Roth said.

Chandler hopes to have 60 stolen bases by the Major League all-star break.