NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A music festival backed by Charleston’s own Darius Rucker will take place this weekend at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

The two-day music festival, Riverfront Revival, boasts a jam-packed lineup featuring nearly two dozen musicians on two stages Saturday and Sunday with the Cooper River as the backdrop.

A slew of Charleston-based musicians will perform during the festival including Band of Horses, Haley Mae Campbell, Grayson Little, Randall Fowler, and more.

Darius Rucker will close night one of the festival with a nearly two-hour performance on the Live Oak Stage. Rucker’s performance comes just one day after releasing his new album “Carolyn’s Boy.”

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

1:00-1:45 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Haley Mae Campbell

1:45-2:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Carter Faith

2:30-3:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Randall Fowler

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Elvie Shane

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Cha Wa

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Wilderado

6:00-7:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors

7:00-8:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Niko Moon

8:00-9:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Band of Horses

9:15-11:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Darius Rucker

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

12:30-1:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Elizabeth Covington

1:00-1:30 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Grayson Little

1:30-2:15 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Emily Curtis

2:15-3:15 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Yesterday’s Wine

3:15-4:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Wayne Graham

4:00-5:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Megan Moroney

5:00-6:00 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Drivin N Cryin

6:00-7:15 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Lainey Wilson

7:15-8:30 p.m. (Magnolia Stage): Greensky Bluegrass

8:30-10:00 p.m. (Live Oak Stage): Turnpike Troubadours

Food trucks, libations, arts and culture vendors will be on hand for the event. Attendees can enjoy local food trucks Roti Rolls, Life Raft Treats, and Southern Roots Smokehouse among others.

Gates will open at noon each day.

Daily general admission tickets are still available. Click here to purchase online.