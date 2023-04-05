NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a portion of Rivers Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before noon not far from I-526, according to the North Charleston Police Department.

Images provided to News 2 by Elvin L. Speights, Sr., showed several vehicles involved in the collision, including a North Charleston Police Department cruiser which appeared to suffer extensive damage to the driver’s side.

Rivers Avenue crash photos courtesy Elvin L. Speights Sr.

NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs said a community service officer was involved in the crash and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. We’re told the officer was traveling in the area at the time.

Another vehicle caught fire as a result of the collision.

It’s unclear what led to the crash and additional injuries are unknown.

Rivers Avenue was shut down for several hours. The road reopened shortly after 3:00 p.m.