Roaches and flies doom N. Charleston restaurant to “C” from DHEC

Tiki Taco on Rivers Avenue had its grade lowered by the Department of Health and Environmental Control inspectors after a follow up inspection.

According to the report, the inspector observed roach activity and saw flies hovering throughout the facility.

Another violation for a worker handling food without gloves contributed to the grade being dropped from a “B”.

The Sunshine Food Store on Remount Road in North Charleston also dropped to a “C” after a follow up this week.

The inspector scored the restaurant at 93% on the report, but problems with their hot water heater, a broken toilet, and a lack of a food protection manager certificate were marked as violations.

