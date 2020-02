CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic for people who may be driving in Downtown Charleston this weekend.

Spruill Avenue will be closed to traffic between Burton Avenue at the north end and Meeting Street at the south end.

Closures will be in place until Monday, February 24 at 5:00 AM.

The closures are taking place so that crews can place new storm water pipes under Spruill Ave.

Traffic will be detoured onto Burton Lane between Carner Avenue and Meeting Street and Spruill Ave.