WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities have reopened the roadway after an early morning crash in West Ashley caused a closure.

According to dispatch, the call for a crash came in just after 2:00 a.m. Monday morning along Highway 61 near Ashley Hall Rd.

Officials are reporting injuries due to the crash. According to dispatch, the roadway has been cleared and reopened to traffic.

This is a developing story. Count on us for updates.