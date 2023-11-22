CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has announced a series of road closures Thursday for the city’s annual Turkey Day Run and Gobble Wobble.
The following roads will be closed for the 5K race:
- Meeting Street
- King Street
- Calhoun Street
- Ashley Avenue
- Broad Street
- Legare Street
- Tradd Street
The roads will be closed beginning at 8:45 a.m. and are expected to be reopened by noon.
Participants can pick up their race packets Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the tent on the northeast side of Marion Square.
The race begins at 9 a.m. with a children’s fun run to follow at 10:30 a.m.
The event is the largest 5K run in South Carolina and raises money for more than 30 local charities, according to organizers.
For more information, visit www.turkeydayrun.com