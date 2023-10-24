ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Recreation Center will host its annual Halloween Golf Cart Parade on Friday, Oct. 27, at 4 p.m., resulting in several road closures.

The following areas will be closed from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

27th Ave from Waterway Blvd to Cameron Blvd

Hartnett Blvd from 21st Ave to 29th Ave

Waterway Blvd from 21st Ave to 30th Ave

29th Ave from Waterway Blvd to Cameron Blvd

The parade will begin and end at 24 28 Ave, the Isle of Palms Recreation Center. Citizens without golf carts are still encouraged to attend, as there will be games, food, and a festival after the parade.

For traffic updates, visit Isle of Palms Police’s social media.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IsleofPalmsPD

X: https://twitter.com/IsleofPalmsPD