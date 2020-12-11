Road closures announced ahead of Mount Pleasant Christmas Lights Parade

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Mount Pleasant will hold its annual Christmas Lights Parade over the weekend and some roads will be impacted by the event.

Despite the high number of COVID-19 cases across the state, the town is moving forward with its annual parade and fireworks display.

While many in the town opposed the idea, it was both approved by town council and the S.C. Dept. of Commerce in October.

LINK: 25th Annual Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade could attract thousands despite COVID-19 concerns

The parade will begin at Live Oak Drive immediately following the fireworks and will come to an end at Patriots Points Road and McGrath Darby.

Police will close several roadways along the parade route.

Beginning at 4:00 p.m., Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Pherigo Street will close for the parade line up.

West Coleman Boulevard from Whilden Street to Patriots Point Road, the Ravenel Bridge off-ramp to Coleman Boulevard, and Patriots Point Road from Coleman Boulevard to Harry Hallman Boulevard will close at 5:00 p.m.

Masks and social distancing will be required to all who attend the parade.

The town will also stream the parade live on its Facebook page at Facebook.com/tompsc