NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival.
Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3.
The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe:
- Lackawanna and Enterprise
- Lackawanna and Spell
- Lackawanna and Monitor
- Mixon and Wando
- Mixon and Berckman
- Mixon and CVS parking lot entrance
- Mixon and E. Montague
- E. Montague and Boulevard
- E. Montague and Brookside
- E. Montague and Parkside
- E. Montague and Malboro
- E. Montague and Churchill
- E. Montague and Chesterfield
- Park Place
- Park Circle
- N. Durant and Park Place West
- S. Rhett and Park Place South
- S. Buist and Park Place South
- E. Montague and Park Place East
- S. Durant and Park Place East
- N. Rhett and Park Place West
- N. Buist and Park Place West
NCPD encourages residents to carpool due to the ongoing construction at Park Circle and limited parking.
The festival will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the parade kicking off at 5:00 p.m.