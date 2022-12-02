NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Saturday during the city’s annual Christmas parade and festival.

Various road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and last until 11:00 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The following intersections will be impacted at some point during that timeframe:

Lackawanna and Enterprise

Lackawanna and Spell

Lackawanna and Monitor

Mixon and Wando

Mixon and Berckman

Mixon and CVS parking lot entrance

Mixon and E. Montague

E. Montague and Boulevard

E. Montague and Brookside

E. Montague and Parkside

E. Montague and Malboro

E. Montague and Churchill

E. Montague and Chesterfield

Park Place

Park Circle

N. Durant and Park Place West

S. Rhett and Park Place South

S. Buist and Park Place South

E. Montague and Park Place East

S. Durant and Park Place East

N. Rhett and Park Place West

N. Buist and Park Place West

NCPD encourages residents to carpool due to the ongoing construction at Park Circle and limited parking.

The festival will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with the parade kicking off at 5:00 p.m.