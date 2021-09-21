Road closures announced ahead of the Cooper River Bridge Run

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thousands of racers will participate in the 2021 Cooper River Bridge Run on Saturday.

The event, which is typically held in the spring, was moved to late September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who will be in Charleston or Mount Pleasant on Saturday, September 25th should be aware of several road closures that will go into place beginning Friday.

CLOSURES BEGINNING FRIDAY

In Charleston, George Street between King Street will be closed at 10:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24th until 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25th.

Meeting Street between George and Wentworth will close Friday, September 24th at 10:00 p.m. Traffic will reopen on Saturday following finish-line clean-up around 2:00 p.m.

Society Street and Wentworth Street will remain open.

In Mount Pleasant, expect delays and congestion on Coleman Boulevard as crews race day materials are put into place between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

CLOSURES ON SATURDAY (RACE DAY)

In Charleston, Calhoun Street between Meeting to Anson Street will be closed to all traffic 12:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.; traffic will be limited to residents only until 4:30 a.m. when the road will be closed entirely.

Calhoun Street between King and East Bay Street will close at 4:30 a.m. until either 2:00 p.m. or determined by Charleston PD.

The following streets will be closed 4:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.:

George Street – East Bay to King Street

Anson Street – Calhoun to Society Street

Alexander Street – Charlotte to George Street

Charlotte Street – Elizabeth to Meeting Street

Henrietta Street – Elizabeth to Meeting Street

Elizabeth Street – Calhoun to Charlotte Street

Meeting Street from John to Wentworth closes at 4:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. or determined by Charleston PD. (Note: Wentworth and Society will be open until 7:00 a.m. unless pedestrian traffic forces an early closure)

Arthur Ravenel Bridge Wonderway Lane closes at 6:30 a.m. to clear the bridge of pedestrian traffic until the bridge re-opens following the race.

The race route and support streets will close at 7:00 a.m. until participants are finished and the roadways are cleaned (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.).

The entire Ravenel Bridge will be closed until all participants have cleared the bridge, support staff removed, barricades removed, and the bridge cleaned of any debris.

In Mount Pleasant, road closures on Coleman Boulevard from Fairmont to Hibben will begin at 3:00 a.m.

Coleman Blvd. from Chuck Dawley Blvd. to Live Oak at 6:00 a.m.

Ravenel Bridge – beginning at 7:00 a.m., diversion at US 17 at Houston Northcutt onto Mathis Ferry Road for all southbound traffic.