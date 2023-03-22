CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) has announced a list of road closures ahead of the 2023 Cooper River Bridge Run, set to take place April 2.

Streets from Mount Pleasant to Downtown Charleston will close at different times beginning early Friday to prepare for the thousands of runners expected in the race.

Beginning Friday, the following roads will be closed:

George Street between King Street and Anson Street will close at 10:00 p.m. (expected to open 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

Meeting Street between George Street and Wentworth Street (expected to open around 2:00 p.m. Saturday)

The following road closures will take place Saturday:

Mount Pleasant:

Coleman Boulevard from Fairmount to Hibben will close at 3:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard north from Chuck Dawley to Live Oak will close at 5:00 a.m.

Coleman Boulevard south from Ravenel Bridge to Live Oak will close at 6:00 a.m. (expected to reopen around 10:00 a.m.)

Pedestrian/bike path of the Ravenel Bridge will close at 6:30 a.m.

All lanes of the Ravenel Bridge will close at 7:00 a.m.

Charleston:

Calhoun Street from Meeting Street to Anson Street will have resident-only traffic from 12:00 a.m. to 4:00 a.m., at which point it will close entirely (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Calhoun Street from Anson Street to East Bay Street will close from 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Meeting Street from John Street to Wentworth Street will close at 4:00 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Calhoun Street from King street to East Bay Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen around 2:00 p.m.)

George Street from East Bay Street to Anson Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 2:00 p.m.)

Anson Street from Calhoun Street to Society Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 1:00 p.m.)

Alexander Street from Charlotte Street to George Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 1:00 p.m.)

Henrietta Street from Elizabeth Street to Meeting Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to open at 1:00 p.m.)

Elizabeth Street from Calhoun Street to Charlotte Street will close at 4:30 a.m. (expected to reopen at 1:00 p.m.)

The race route closes at 6:00 a.m.