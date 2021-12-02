Road closures announced for City of Charleston holiday parade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston has announced a series of road closures scheduled for Sunday during the annual holiday parade.

The following road closures will be in effect during the event:

Lockwood Boulevard between Montagu Street and Broad Street will be closed at 1:15 p.m.

Broad Street between Lockwood Boulevard & Rutledge Avenue will begin to close at 1:15 p.m.

Broad Street (between Rutledge Avenue and Meeting Street), Meeting Street (between Broad and Charlotte Streets), Calhoun Street (between Meeting and East Bay Streets) and adjacent streets will begin to close at 2:30 p.m.

Following the parade, Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street will be closed to facilitate the breakdown and release of parade participants.

Parking along the route, including on Broad Street, will be prohibited on Sunday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M.