CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of people are expected to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with two annual parades happening in downtown Charleston on Friday morning.

The first parade, sponsored by the Ancient Order of Hibernians, will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on Ann Street, where it will travel west to King Street, south to Broad Street and end in front of the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist.

The parade features Irish step dancers, bagpipers, floats, fire trucks, antique cars, 32 County flags, local schools, and parishes.

A second parade, by the Hibernian Society, begins at 10:30 a.m. and will march on Meeting Street in front of Hibernian Hall and travel south to Broad Street, east to East Bay Street, north to Queen Street, west to Meeting Street, and comes to an end, again, at Hibernian Hall.

Several road closures will be in place for the two parades beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The Saint Patrick’s Day parade lineup area will close to traffic starting at 9 a.m. The parade lineup area includes: Ann Street from King Street to Meeting Street Radcliffe Street from King Street to Rutledge Avenue

The Saint Patrick’s Day parade route will close to traffic starting at 10 a.m. The parade route includes: Ann and Radcliffe Streets to King Street King Street to Broad Street Broad Street to Legare Street Legare Street for disassembly

The Hibernian Society’s parade march route will close to traffic starting at 10:30 a.m. The parade route includes: Meeting Street to Broad Street Broad Street to East Bay Street East Bay Street to Queen Street Queen Street to Meeting Street Meeting Street to Hibernian Hall for conclusion



Officials with the Charleston Police Department said all roads should reopen by 11:30 a.m.

“To ensure pedestrian, vehicular, and equipment safety, as well as emergency vehicle access during the parade, citizens and visitors are encouraged to park outside of the parade route,” police said.

Parking on Ann Street from King Street to Meeting Street and Radcliffe Street from King Street to Rutledge Avenue will be restricted for the duration of the parade.