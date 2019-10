ISLE OF PALMS, S.C .(WCBD) – There will be a temporary road closure on the Isle of Palms.

JC Long Boulevard and Pavillion Drive will both be closed to traffic on Saturday, October 5.

This will be because of the Isle of Palms Connector 5K and 10K Race.

The run will impact traffic along the connector between 10th and 14th Avenue.

The remaining roads will begin closing around 7:00 AM and wil re-open as soon as the race is over.