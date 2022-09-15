SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple road closures in Summerville have been announced ahead of the annual Sweet Tea Festival happening Saturday.

The Annual Sweet Tea Festival is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hutchinson Square.

Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said the following roads will be closed to traffic during the festival:

Little Main Street: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

W. Richardson Avenue between Main Street and South Cedar Street: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Those exiting the parking garage will have to turn left toward W. 2nd South Street before turning onto Main Street or Central Avenue.