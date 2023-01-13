CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The thirteenth annual PNC Bank Charleston Half Marathon is making its return to the city Saturday, and organizers said the race route will impact traffic.

According to a press release, the half marathon distance will start at Burke High School in Charleston at 7:30 a.m.

Then, at 8:30 a.m., the Shrimp & Grits 5K and Youth Marathon will kick off on Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Both distances will finish on Spruill Avenue next to Firefly Distillery, event organizers said.

Charleston and North Charleston residents should anticipate road closures throughout Saturday morning as runners proceed through the route in the following areas:

City of Charleston

Impacted roads Road closed Road opened President Street from Fishburne to Mary Murray Drive 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Huger St from Hagood Ave to Elmwood Ave 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Elmwood Ave from Huger St to Mary Murray Dr 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Mary Murray Dr from Elmwood Ave to Jenkins Ave 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Jenkins Ave from Mary Murray Dr to Jones Ave 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Jones Ave from Jenkins Ave to Lee Ave 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Lee Ave from Jones Ave to Hagood Ave 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Fishburne St from President St to Lockwood Dr 7:00 a.m. 8:00 a.m. Lockwood Dr from Fishburne St to Broad St 7:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. Broad St from Lockwood Dr to Rutledge Ave 7:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. Rutledge Ave from Broad St to Rutledge Blvd 7:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. Rutledge Blvd from Rutledge Ave to S Battery 7:30 a.m. 8:45 a.m. St Batery from Rutledge Blvd to King Street 7:30 a.m. 8:45 a.m. Murray Blvd from King Street to E Battery 7:30 a.m. 8:45 a.m. S. Battery from E. Battery to King St 7:30 a.m. 8:45 a.m. King St from S Battery to Rivers Ave 7:45 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

City of North Charleston

Impacted roads Road closed Road opened Spruill Ave from Gullah Ave to Buist Ave 4:00 a.m. 10:45 a.m. Rivers Ave from King St to Reynolds Ave 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Reynolds Ave from Rivers Ave to Spruill Ave 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Spruill Ave from Reynolds Ave to McMillan Ave 8:00 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Jenkins Ave from Spruill Ave to E Montague Ave 8:15 a.m. 9:30 a.m. E Montague Ave from Spruill Ave to O’Hear Ave 8:15 a.m. 9:30 a.m. O’Hear Ave from E Montague Ave to St Johns Ave 8:15 a.m. 9:30 a.m. St Johns Ave from O’Hear Ave to McMillan Ave 8:15 a.m. 9:30 a.m.

Organizers said all roads will reopen by 10 a.m. in Charleston and by 11 a.m. in North Charleston.

Click here to view the 2023 course maps.

For more information about road closures, click here.

Registration for all distances closes Friday at 6 p.m., organizers said.

For more information about the race, click here.