CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The thirteenth annual PNC Bank Charleston Half Marathon is making its return to the city Saturday, and organizers said the race route will impact traffic.

According to a press release, the half marathon distance will start at Burke High School in Charleston at 7:30 a.m.

Then, at 8:30 a.m., the Shrimp & Grits 5K and Youth Marathon will kick off on Spruill Avenue in North Charleston.

Both distances will finish on Spruill Avenue next to Firefly Distillery, event organizers said.

Charleston and North Charleston residents should anticipate road closures throughout Saturday morning as runners proceed through the route in the following areas:

City of Charleston

Impacted roadsRoad closedRoad opened
President Street from Fishburne to Mary Murray Drive7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Huger St from Hagood Ave to Elmwood Ave7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Elmwood Ave from Huger St to Mary Murray Dr7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Mary Murray Dr from Elmwood Ave to Jenkins Ave7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Jenkins Ave from Mary Murray Dr to Jones Ave7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Jones Ave from Jenkins Ave to Lee Ave7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Lee Ave from Jones Ave to Hagood Ave7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Fishburne St from President St to Lockwood Dr7:00 a.m.8:00 a.m.
Lockwood Dr from Fishburne St to Broad St7:30 a.m.8:30 a.m.
Broad St from Lockwood Dr to Rutledge Ave7:30 a.m.8:30 a.m.
Rutledge Ave from Broad St to Rutledge Blvd7:30 a.m.8:30 a.m.
Rutledge Blvd from Rutledge Ave to S Battery7:30 a.m.8:45 a.m.
St Batery from Rutledge Blvd to King Street7:30 a.m.8:45 a.m.
Murray Blvd from King Street to E Battery7:30 a.m.8:45 a.m.
S. Battery from E. Battery to King St7:30 a.m.8:45 a.m.
King St from S Battery to Rivers Ave7:45 a.m.10:00 a.m.

City of North Charleston

Impacted roadsRoad closedRoad opened
Spruill Ave from Gullah Ave to Buist Ave4:00 a.m.10:45 a.m.
Rivers Ave from King St to Reynolds Ave8:00 a.m.10:30 a.m.
Reynolds Ave from Rivers Ave to Spruill Ave8:00 a.m.10:30 a.m.
Spruill Ave from Reynolds Ave to McMillan Ave8:00 a.m.10:30 a.m.
Jenkins Ave from Spruill Ave to E Montague Ave8:15 a.m.9:30 a.m.
E Montague Ave from Spruill Ave to O’Hear Ave8:15 a.m.9:30 a.m.
O’Hear Ave from E Montague Ave to St Johns Ave8:15 a.m.9:30 a.m.
St Johns Ave from O’Hear Ave to McMillan Ave8:15 a.m.9:30 a.m.

Organizers said all roads will reopen by 10 a.m. in Charleston and by 11 a.m. in North Charleston.

Click here to view the 2023 course maps.

For more information about road closures, click here.

Registration for all distances closes Friday at 6 p.m., organizers said.

For more information about the race, click here.