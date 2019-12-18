Road rage increase during holiday season

Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – There has been an increase in road rage incidents during the holiday season.

Law Enforcement says two separate road rage incidents have been filed since Sunday.

On Sunday, police say a man passed another car that seemed to be driving erratically. That car then sped up to pass the other when they slammed on the breaks and backed into the car. The person who was backed into followed the man home where that man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot towards the car.

Another incident occurred on Tuesday where a man got out of his car and tapped another vehicle for allegedly cutting off a bus.

Isle of Palms Cheif of Police Kevin Cornett says road rage incidents increase during high travel times. Charleston experiences this during the summer and holiday months.

He says if you find yourself in a road rage situation to not get out of your car and do not follow the other person involved.