ROADS CLOSED: Downtown roads close due to flooding on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bands of heavy rain, isolated severe thunderstorms, and coastal flooding will impact much of the Lowcountry on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Sally move through the region.
Minor coastal flooding can be expected throughout the day. The City of Charleston has already seen some road closures during the morning commute.
The following list of road closures will be updated:
Broad Street between the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue
Calhoun Street between Courtenay and Pitt Streets
Fishburne at Hagood Avenue
Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring Street
King Street at Huger Street
Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad Street
Lockwood Drive ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive
Morrison Drive near US 17 ramp
St. Andrews Blvd. ramp between US 17 and St. Andrews Blvd.
Washington Street at Society Street
Multiple roads will continue to close throughout the peninsula on Thursday. Count on us for updates.