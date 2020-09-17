ROADS CLOSED: Downtown roads close due to flooding on Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bands of heavy rain, isolated severe thunderstorms, and coastal flooding will impact much of the Lowcountry on Thursday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Sally move through the region.

Minor coastal flooding can be expected throughout the day. The City of Charleston has already seen some road closures during the morning commute.

The following list of road closures will be updated:

Broad Street between the beginning of Broad to Rutledge Avenue

Calhoun Street between Courtenay and Pitt Streets

Fishburne at Hagood Avenue

Hagood Avenue between slightly north of Fishburne to Spring Street

King Street at Huger Street

Lockwood Drive between Wentworth and Broad Street

Lockwood Drive ramp between US 17 and Lockwood Drive

Morrison Drive near US 17 ramp

St. Andrews Blvd. ramp between US 17 and St. Andrews Blvd.

Washington Street at Society Street

Multiple roads will continue to close throughout the peninsula on Thursday. Count on us for updates.