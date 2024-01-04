CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man Thursday who is suspected of an armed robbery that occurred over the weekend.

Deputies arrested Tanikeol Hawkins, 25, after a short car chase that resulted in a collision on Savannah Highway near Skylar Drive.

After the crash, Hawkins fled the scene and took off into a residential area in the 1700 block of Dogwood Road, where he was apprehended, said the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

The passenger in the car driven by Hawkins was arrested at the scene for crimes unrelated to the armed robbery, CCSO wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The passenger had minor injuries.