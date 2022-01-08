Robotics season kicks off at Fort Dorchester High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Fort Dorchester High School’s Robotics team is kicking off their building season ahead of a robotics competition happening in March.

On Saturday, members of FDHS’ Team 342: The Burning Magnetos, were assigned to build and program a robot in six weeks for a competition happening in mid-March.

As team captain, I have to make sure that everybody’s on task and I’m also a programmer so I’m just thinking ‘when are we gonna get this robot done, when are we gonna be able to wire it, when are we going be able to program it?,” says Team Leader Jalen Evans.

Fort Dorchester High School is known statewide and nationally for the school’s robotic builds.

Evans says that his role involves making sure that his team is productive on a build as things happen quickly and the team is already building “almost every day of the week.”

“It’s extremely fast-paced, extremely intense, it’s a lot,” Evans adds.

As the team prepares for a major competition in March, Evans explains how the world is moving towards more robotics.

“Robotics used for jobs, Amazon, stuff like that is using more robotic packaging; so I think if kids learn how to engineer robots right now and learn problem-solving, it will be more beneficial for their future because I think that technology is what’s gonna be the future,” Evans says.