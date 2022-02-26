CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Home Team BBQ is hosting its annual Rock the Block street party today in front of its downtown location.

At the event, guests can enjoy cold beers and dishes cooked by award-winning chefs, in addition to craft cocktails, kids’ activities, and a VIP area.

Efforts for the event benefit Hogs for the Cause, an organization that offers financial help and other support to families dealing with pediatric brain cancer.

There will also be live performances by The Pink Stones, Travers Brothership, and Southern Avenue will perform live music.

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. with ticket and food sales being donated to Hogs for the Cause.

General admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested.

VIP packages are available for $200 and they include access to the VIP lounge with limitless snacks from VIP chefs and an open bar.

Rock the Block will take place at 165 Williman Street Downtown.