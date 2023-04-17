CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) will make stops in the Lowcountry Wednesday as part of his Florida Blueprint Event.

DeSantis will begin at the North Charleston Coliseum Montague Terrace with a conversation about his book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” The event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

At 2:00 p.m., DeSantis and his wife will hold a discussion at the Summerville Country Club.

DeSantis will then travel to the upstate for an event is Spartanburg.

The tour marks the governor’s first stop in South Carolina amid rumblings of his possible 2024 presidential bid.

Former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley (R) has already announced her intention to run, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R) recently launched an exploratory committee.