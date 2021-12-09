Ronald McDonald House receives ‘significant’ donation from cryptocurrency gaming studio

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Ronald McDonald House Charities of Charleston (RMHC Charleston) has received a ‘significant’ donation in the form of cryptocurrency.

The donation was made by KleeKai, an online gaming studio that allows its users to earn cryptocurrency as they play video games.

“KleeKai admires and commends the important work of RMHC Charleston —supporting families of hospitalized children by providing them housing, meals, and other resources so that they are free to focus on their children in a time of need,” KleeKai’s Chief Marketing Officer said. “We are very grateful to all who donated for this cause, and it is our privilege to give back to the community through this donation in support of RMHC Charleston’s mission.”

The donation was made during Bobby Hartin of ESPN Charleston’s 9th annual radiothon on Thursday.

We’re so grateful for the KleeKai community for this wonderful donation that is helping our families of critically-ill children in real time,” Alix Robinson Tew, Director of Development for RMHC Charleston said.

RMHC Charleston is a place for families to stay while their children undergo extensive medical treatment at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.