Roosters, hen available for adoption at the Charleston Animal Society

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society says it is looking for someone to adopt two roosters and a hen.

The animal shelter often has more than just dogs and cats waiting to be adopted. Last week, Charleston Animal Society’s Director of Community Engagement, Kay Hyman, said they also have lizards, bunnies, guinea pigs, and a lot of other animals she says need a loving home.

Add to that list a few chickens who have come to roost at the Charleston Animal Society.

Roo-Paul, Cluck Norris, and Hennifer Lopez will “cluck their way into your heart and would be a great addition to your flock of hens or addition to your bachelor flock,” the shelter said in a social media post.

While the cost of caring for these pets may be a little higher because of cages and special food, those with the Charleston Animal Society say there are perks for bringing them home.

“It’s easier to care for them- really, honestly, it is a lot easier. You don’t have to go for walks. If you’re disabled it might be a wonderful thing to have a bird that can keep you company during the day.” said Hyman.

Those who are not sure about owning these exotic pets in the long term can help in other ways, like fostering the animals until a forever home can be found.

