Roper: 11 new patients tested positive for COVID-19, 36 total

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Roper St. Francis Healthcare says 11 new patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Roper officials, a total of 36 Roper St. Francis patients have tested positive for the virus, two of which are at one of its hospitals while the others are at home in self-quarantine.

More than 131 people have tested positive for the virus in the tri-county area, according to the latest data provided by the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

14 cases have been confirmed on Berkeley County, 10 cases confirmed in Dorchester County and Charleston County leads the state with 141 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

DHEC will update those numbers Monday afternoon.